ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 114,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

NYSE:GBTG opened at $6.24 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

View Our Latest Report on Global Business Travel Group

About Global Business Travel Group

(Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.