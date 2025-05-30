Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 619,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,032.6% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 50,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,067 shares during the period. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

