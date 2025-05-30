Sculptor Capital LP Has $63.92 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 398.9% during the fourth quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

