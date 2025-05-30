Sentinus LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $38,393,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 189,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 442,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $97,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.