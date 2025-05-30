Shellback Capital LP Takes $38.39 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $38,393,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Shellback Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $205.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

