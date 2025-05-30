SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 57,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $1,715,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,242 shares in the company, valued at $45,333,010.22. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $102.35 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SKYW

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.