SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 188.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000.

Shares of XTN stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.03. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

