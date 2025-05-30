Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 15,681 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $65.79.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.