Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 16,113 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 412.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

