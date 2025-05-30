Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 585,273 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 1,153.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585,273 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Nextdoor worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nextdoor by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 227,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,638,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 186,602 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 586,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 527,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,082,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

NYSE KIND opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.16. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,005.40. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

