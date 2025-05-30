Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 95,114 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 777.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,114 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Victor Woolridge purchased 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $407,359.95. This trade represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,800. The trade was a 41.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.5%

OBDC opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.48%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

