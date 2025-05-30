Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 9,871 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 772.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Mercury General Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $63.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $80.72.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.71. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Mercury General Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.