Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 57,859 ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 1.06% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $4,887,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $2,375,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 25,858.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

