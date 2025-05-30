Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,447 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

