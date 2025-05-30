Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,819,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 668,429 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 434,420 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after buying an additional 336,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 319,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 905,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $383.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

