Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 98,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 73,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $323,838.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,490.45. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,704 shares of company stock valued at $847,949. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 111.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

