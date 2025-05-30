Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Renasant worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNST. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 788,762 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 500,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Renasant by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 478,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,088,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. Wall Street Zen lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

