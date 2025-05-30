Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 39,570 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 135.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 7,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $92,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,700. This trade represents a 233.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 9,635 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 572,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,671.86. This trade represents a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:AESI opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $297.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.13 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

