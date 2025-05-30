Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 84,824 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 200.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,824 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,355,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,929,000 after buying an additional 7,234,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,567,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,769 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,686,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 851,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,156,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,159,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after acquiring an additional 538,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

