Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 149,522 Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 149,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Perimeter Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,944,000 after buying an additional 4,744,069 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,847,000 after buying an additional 971,623 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 10,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 923,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 914,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catawba River Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,658,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Vivek Raj sold 2,284 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $27,910.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,471.24. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,094 shares of company stock worth $5,879,521. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRM opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.