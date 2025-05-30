Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ardent Health Partners were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARDT. State of Wyoming increased its position in Ardent Health Partners by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ardent Health Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after buying an additional 117,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ardent Health Partners by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 116,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:ARDT opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.