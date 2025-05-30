Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,750 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares in the company, valued at $61,220,021.39. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,880 shares of company stock worth $4,034,037. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The business had revenue of $542.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

