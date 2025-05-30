Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 79,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,339,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $34,423.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $273,391.24. This represents a 14.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,293.28. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock worth $656,966. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The business had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

