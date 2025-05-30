Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of WD-40 worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 309.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $241.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.10. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,363.76. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.