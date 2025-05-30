Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $99.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Preferred Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

