Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 114.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,411 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.34% of PlayAGS worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,933,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 77,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 161.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 338,642 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $505.00 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.52. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

About PlayAGS

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $102.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

