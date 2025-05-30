Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.64 Million in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Barclays PLC grew its position in First American Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in First American Financial by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $70.92.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

