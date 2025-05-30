Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.84 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after buying an additional 87,737 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

SSNC stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

