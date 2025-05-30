Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Revelyst as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at $32,228,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Revelyst Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Revelyst stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. Revelyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Revelyst Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

