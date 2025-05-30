Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 15,840 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Red Violet by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Red Violet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

RDVT opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $693.19 million, a P/E ratio of 137.97 and a beta of 1.69. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66.

In other news, CEO Derek Dubner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $462,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,819,313.59. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,991,121.60. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,400. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

