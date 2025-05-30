Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 28,362 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Navient by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of NAVI opened at $13.59 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

