Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 31,511 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACMR. Craig Hallum raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of ACMR opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,357,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 672,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,223,382.04. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $276,022.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 755,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,897,610. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,703,375. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

