Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 75,470 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 146.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,470 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.26% of Ouster worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ouster by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 916.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ouster by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $65,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,364.88. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,099 shares of company stock worth $90,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

OUST stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.25. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.68 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

