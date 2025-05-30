Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,526.46. The trade was a 24.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. The trade was a 5.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

