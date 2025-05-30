Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $43,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,421.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 456,891 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,914,000 after buying an additional 310,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,849,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $6,599,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $82.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

