Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,389,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.