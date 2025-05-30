Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 125,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 614,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 96,463 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 530,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTS stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $825.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is currently 284.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vitesse Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

