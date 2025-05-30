Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,834 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 140.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 76,207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,867,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 29,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.39. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

