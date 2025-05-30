Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 305,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hafnia by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,754,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hafnia by 1,775.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,124,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hafnia by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,627 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth $1,838,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hafnia by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 287,460 shares during the period.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hafnia Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hafnia had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1015 per share. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Hafnia’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

