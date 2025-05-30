Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,396.84. This trade represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145 over the last three months. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 4.2%

ARIS opened at $22.63 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.72 million. Analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.