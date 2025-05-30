Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Hawkins at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,466,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,087,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.93. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWKN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

