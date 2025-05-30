State of Wyoming Acquires New Shares in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in TriMas by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shawn Sedaghat acquired 72,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,031.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,883,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,279,109.28. This represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $49,993.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,531.52. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,770,195 shares of company stock worth $43,736,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ TRS opened at $26.62 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.58.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRS shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

TriMas Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

