State of Wyoming Acquires Shares of 1,852 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 112,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,621,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,672,320.55. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,366 shares of company stock valued at $835,490 over the last 90 days. 10.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.8%

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.