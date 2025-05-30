State of Wyoming Buys New Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RXST shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $637,428.03. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.32. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

