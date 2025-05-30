State of Wyoming Buys New Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $30.52 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $244,940.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,192.20. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,015 shares of company stock worth $923,913 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

