State of Wyoming Buys Shares of 202 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in WEX by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WEX by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WEX by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.98.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

