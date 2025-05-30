State of Wyoming Makes New $31,000 Investment in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 110,651 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

