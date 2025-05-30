State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 4,211.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 577,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 564,361 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period.

PACS Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PACS stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. PACS Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

PACS Group Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

