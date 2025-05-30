State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 246 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,903,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.18.

Talen Energy Stock Up 0.1%

TLN opened at $244.69 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.