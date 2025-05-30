State of Wyoming Sells 1,389 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State of Wyoming cut its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Insperity were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,521,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insperity Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NSP stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.55. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). Insperity had a return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $926,887.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,589 shares in the company, valued at $29,927,518.14. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

